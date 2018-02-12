Are your kids picky eaters? Here are some tips to help.

This morning in The Modern Parent are your kids picky eaters?

Most children go through a phase of picky eating.

Children may pick this up from parents’ eating habits or because they have an aversion to different foods or smells.

The first taste buds to develop are the sweet taste bud, so if you give your baby sweet foods first, they will prefer those over foods like broccoli or carrots.

Giving your child bland foods first will help them eat more of those foods – introduce sweet food later.

Food should not be a way to punish, reward, or bribe children. For example, “if you clean your room, you can have some brownies,” or “if you eat all the food on your plate, you can have dessert.”

Using food as a punishment or reward can produce a picky eater, a child eating too much of a food, or not eating at all.