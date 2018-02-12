At-home date night ideas for parents

Valentine’s Day is known as the day of romance – with many couples going out for a date-night. But for parents of young kids, getting out can be tough – especially when Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday.

Game night. I’m not talking Chutes and Ladders. I’m talking about a fun, grown-up board game that you’ve been meaning to try. Buy it and test it out for some fun on Valentine’s Day.

Art night. Buy a large canvas or use a big sheet of paper and create something together. Decide on what type of art you’d like to create and team up and paint it! My husband is a big fan of watercolor, so I know that’s the kind of paint he’d pick.

Cook. Find a new recipe that you both are interested in and make it together. My husband and I love to cook but know we don’t always have the time to try new things. Use this holiday to create a menu the two of you like. Assign who’s cooking what and enjoy your time in the kitchen.

Throwback movie night. Try to think of one of the first movie’s you saw together, or one that holds special meaning to you, and watch that film on Valentine’s Day. My husband and I watched movies on our honeymoon and when we see them played on TV it makes us think of that time. Watching a throwback movie is a nice way to visit memory lane.

Order in. Since having my fourth child 9 months ago I’ve only gone out to dinner with my husband twice. We just don’t get out much. And that’s totally fine, cause I like to be home. However, I like to eat out, too! If you want to give your typical take-out restaurant a rest for the night, try using Uber Eats or GrubHub to order in from a local restaurant that doesn’t typically deliver. These services do it for you!

Write down your dreams. Take the time on this holiday to make a list of all the things you want to do as couple. Maybe you have a list of places you’d like to travel or concerts you want to see? I find when I write things down they happen! Put this list in a place where you both can see it so you can keep track of your goals.

