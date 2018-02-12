Cicilline to deliver ‘Valentines for Vets’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– U.S. Congressman David Cicilline announced in press release Monday he will be spreading Valentine’s Day cheer to veterans on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of students from 28 elementary schools across the First Congressional District took part in Representative Cicilline’s annual ‘Valentines for Vets’ program. Students crafted hand-made cards for the Congressman to deliver directly to veterans.

The valentines will be delivered to the Providence VA Medical Center, RI Veterans Home, and Warwick Veterans Center.