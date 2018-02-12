Construction begins on truck toll gantries

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Construction is underway on the first of 14 truck toll gantries on I-95.

Crews began work just after 7 a.m. Monday on the first two gantries, which will be located at the Richmond town lines bordering Exeter and Hopkinton.

Lane closure on 95S in Exeter as installation work begins on Rhode Island’s first two truck toll gantries. Background: https://t.co/GVREIBBenl pic.twitter.com/cf8YBGqxYv — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) February 12, 2018

Construction is expected to cause traffic delays, with lane closures planned between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and full highway closures in effect in the area from 1 a.m.-3 a.m. Thursday.

The proposed tolls have faced opposition since their introduction under Governor Raimondo’s RhodeWorks iinitiative

Truck drivers say it is unfair to only toll truck drivers, and have previously threatened to sue.

“Everything up until now has been conjecture or spin by RIDOT and Governor Raimondo,” the president of the RI Trucking Association said in a statement. “They now face they’re greatest challenge on a court of law and we’re ready to roll!!”

The remaining 14 gantries are expected to be installed across the state throughout the next 18 months.