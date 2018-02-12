Diocese: Catholics should reschedule Valentine’s Day plans because of Ash Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you had a steak dinner planned for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, you may have to put it off for a day — or try and reschedule your dinner reservation.

Valentine’s Day 2018 is on the same day as Ash Wednesday this year. If you’re Catholic, this means you must abstain from meat, as well as fast, which boils down to eating only one full meal or two smaller meals.

Providence Catholic Diocese Bishop Thomas Tobin pointed out the conflict in his column in The Rhode Island Catholic newspaper last week.

“Ash Wednesday belongs to God, and it shouldn’t be taken away from him,” he said.

The beginning of Lent is observed to memorialize how Jesus Christ fasted in the desert for 40 days while enduring temptation by Satan. The faithful receive ashes marking a cross on their forehead to note repentance.

Rather than indulging in an opulent dinner on Ash Wednesday, when the faithful must show penance, the answer is to mark the day of love the night before, the night after, “or some other enchanted evening,” Tobin said in his column, and that goes for flowers, chocolates, presents or other trappings.

“There are other options to celebrate Valentine’s Day, whereas Ash Wednesday cannot be moved,” he said in an interview Monday.

The column continued, “If we’re going to nurture our romance with God, we need to renew and refresh our passion for him, and in Lent we do it especially with prayer, fasting and good works.”

In 2015, a study noted Rhode Island remains the most Catholic state in the United States. Done for the American Values Atlas by the Public Religion Research Institute, statistics from 2016 from the organization show the majority of respondents were Catholic — 41 percent, including white, Hispanic and other non-white Catholics. The next-largest group, 23 percent, were unaffiliated with any religion.