In the Kitchen: Greek Style Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos making Greek Style Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs quartered or shaved Brussels sprouts
- 2 cups halved seedless black grapes
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh mint
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 1/2 cups full fat Greek yogurt
- Chopped scallions
For the Walnuts:
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
- Spices for walnuts: cinnamon, cayenne, dried sumac, salt and pepper
For the Pomegranate vinaigrette:
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 small bottle pomegranate juice
- 1/2 cup honey
- Salt
- Pepper
- Dried oregano
- Garlic powder
- Chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- Roast Brussels sprouts with olive oil in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes or until tender and crispy.
- Mix the yogurt together with honey and fresh mint.
- Spread the honey minted yogurt on the bottom of your serving bowl or plate. Toss the warm Brussels sprouts with halved black grapes, spiced walnuts and pomegranate vinaigrette. Top with chopped scallions.
- Spiced walnuts
- Toss 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts with one tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne. Stir to coat walnuts.
For the Pomegranate Vinaigrette:
- Boil pomegranate juice and reduce by half. Combine juice with red wine vinegar, and honey in a bowl, slowly whisk extra virgin olive oil until emulsified. Stir in salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano and fresh parsley.