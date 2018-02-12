Mass. teens struck, killed by vehicle while crossing street

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say the second Massachusetts high school student struck by a vehicle while crossing a street over the weekend has died.

Needham police say 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido died at the hospital Sunday after being struck by a vehicle near Needham High School at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Her friend, 16-year-old Talia Newfield, died at the hospital soon after being struck.

Both were juniors and members of the track team, which competed Sunday wearing black-and-white ribbons bearing their teammates’ initials.

Needham High athletic director Daniel Lee called it “challenging and emotional day.”

One driver stopped at the scene but no arrests have been announced. Police Chief John Schlittler says investigators are “looking at more than one driver.”

“We want everyone to know that Talia and Adrienne were best of friends. They were unique. They were beautiful people. They were loved by everybody” – Talia Newfield’s father. #wbz #needham pic.twitter.com/mqpYYCRDKS — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 12, 2018