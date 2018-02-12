Mugshot Gallery: Feb. 2018

Pawtucket police arrested 14 people in a drug sweep at a Nickerson Street apartment building.

David Benevides, 21, was arrested after Pawtucket police seized two guns and thousands of dollars worth of drugs from his Calder Street home.

Scott Greene, 38, of Warwick, is charged with sending “crank or obscene” text messages to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Latarsha Sanders is accused of fatally stabbing her two young sons in what police called a "ritual" killing.

Kristian Fonseca (left) and Jasmine Brown were arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Warwick convenience store.

Dale McGuire, 19, and Luis Jerez, 22, were arrested in connection with a fight on Quincy Avenue in Pawtucket that resulted in gunfire.

A 911 call led to the arrest of Ryan Doucette, 34, of Fairhaven, on drug charges in Dartmouth.