Officials ID Johnston man killed in weekend fire

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators continue to search for the cause of a Johnston house fire that left a man dead and his elderly parents injured.

The victim was identified Monday by the state fire marshal’s office as 64-year-old Bradley Nugeness.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the family’s home on George Waterman Road.

Bradley’s parents were able to get themselves out of the home, according to the fire marshal’s office. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Officials said it’s believed the fire started in the basement but the exact cause remains under investigation. The home has been deemed uninhabitable.