Pic of the Day: February 12, 2018

The Pic of the Day for February 12, 2018, was submitted by Nancy Roth of Charlestown. It shows ice fishing in Richmond.

Nancy has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Submitted by Crystal Anderson-Grose of Lancaster, Mass. Submitted by Julie Smith Submitted by Debbie Hirst of Gloucester Submitted by Debra Boucher of Blackstone, Mass. Submitted by Shashank Mallick of Barrington Submitted by Carolyn DiFrancesco of Assonet Submitted by Donnie Rhoades of Warwick Submitted by Linda Lapre of Rochester Submitted by Trisha Newman of East Greenwich. Submitted by George Gray of Newport Submitted by Torey Randall of Exeter Submitted by Jennifer Bifulco of Cranston Submitted by Chet Fague of Foster. Submitted by Julie Smith. Submitted by Maria Fugere. Submitted by: Terry Blessington of Warwick Submitted by Russ Paige of North Dighton. Submitted by Bob Petrone of Cranston. Submitted by Lee Marshall of Warren. Submitted by Sean Daly. Submitted by George Masse of Warwick. Submitted by Grace Buldoc of Bristol. Submitted by Bill Ladd of West Warwick Submitted by Jennifer Bifulco of Cranston. Submitted by John Costa of Coventry. Submitted by Lucy Araujo of Somerset. Submitted by Kat Tasca of Somerset.