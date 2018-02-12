Police: Clerk pistol-whipped during brazen store robbery

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are working to identify a pair of suspects who robbed a Fall River convenience store Friday night.

According to police, two masked men entered the Shell gas station located at 815 New Boston Road around 9:30 p.m. and forced the clerk and a customer to the ground.

While one suspect emptied the cash register, the second man stood lookout and pistol-whipped the clerk, police said.

The victims told police the suspects made off with cash, their cell phones, a pack of cigarettes and a pack of cookies.

Both suspects were described as light-skinned Hispanic males with possibly brown eyes, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

One suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black ski mask and white gloves and was carrying a black bag and a black handgun, according to police, while the second was wearing a black hooded winter jacket, maroon pants, a black face mask and black and white gloves and carrying a black handgun.

On Monday, Farm Market on Durfee Street was robbed at gunpoint by a light-skinned Hispanic man wearing a ski mask. It’s unclear at this time if the two robberies are related.

Anyone with information about the Shell robbery is asked to contact Officer Brendan McNerney at (508) 676-8511 or bmcnerney@frpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).