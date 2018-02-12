Police: Raynham school bus driver hit 2 trees with students on board

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Raynham police have cited a school bus driver after she allegedly hit two trees and continued driving while transporting students Monday afternoon.

According to police, Francelle Fleurine was trying to turn the bus around in the area of 80 Locust St. when she struck one tree then backed into a second tree, which smashed the bus’s back window.

Police said there were at least 10 Raynham Middle School students on board at the time, though none were hurt in the collision.

After receiving a report of the crash, officers responded to Raynham Middle School around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said they learned Fleurine was running late on her bus route when she hit the trees. She then dropped the remaining students off at their stops and returned to the middle school, where she was met by police.

Fleurine, 34, of Attleboro, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and a marked lanes violation.

Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District Superintendent Derek Swenson told police that Fleurine will no longer be a driver for the school system.