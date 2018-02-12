RISPCA offers $500 reward after finding neglected cat frozen to box

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is offering a $500 reward for the conviction of the owner or owners of a cat that was found frozen to a box on Thursday.

RISPCA Human Law Enforcement Officer Earl Newman said they received a call from Warwick Animal Control who had found the cat on the side of a trash bin near the Bayside Apartments in Warwick.

According to Newman, the male cat, approximately 4 or 5 years old, was severely matted and his fur was frozen to the inside of the cardboard box he was laying in.

Newman said the cat was transported to the Warwick Animal Hospital where 11-and-a-half pounds of matted fur was shaved off of his body. The cat also had multiple eye infections among several other medical issues.

According to Newman, the cat is recovering and doing much better now.

Anyone who has information on those responsible should contact the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150 or by email at cruelty@RISPCA.com.