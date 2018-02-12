Short-track skater suspended in 1st Winter Games doping case

By Published: Updated:
Participants in action during the men's 1500 meters short-track speedskating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The first doping case of the Pyeongchang Olympics has been announced.

Officials say Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito has tested positive for acetalozamide, a diuretic that is also a masking agent which can disguise the use of other banned substances.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Saito ”accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village.”

Saito did not race in any event before the test result from a pre-competition sample was confirmed. His official blog says he’s 21 and was competing in his first Olympics.

CAS says its judging panel handling Olympic doping cases will issue a final verdict after the games are over.

The highest court in world sports handles the prosecution of doping cases, and the International Olympic Committee is responsible for testing athletes.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Related Posts

Comments are closed.