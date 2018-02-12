Two arrested on drug, gun charges in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested two men on drug and gun charges Friday night, after troopers pulled them over in Fall River.

According to state police, troopers stopped the suspects’ car near the intersection of Second and Branch Streets for traffic violations.

State police said troopers found a large bag of suspected marijuana in the car, along with materials often used to package and sell drugs. State police said the passenger, 25-year-old Jaymes Williams of Roxbury, also had a loaded Springfield XD45 semiautomatic handgun strapped to his leg.

Troopers took Williams and the driver, 26-year-old George Lithgow of Brockton, into custody.

State police said both men were charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, while Williams was also charged with four firearms offenses.