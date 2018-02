PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12, FOX Providence and The CW Providence invite you to The Winter Skate Break at The Alex and Ani City Center, downtown Providence.

Join us Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Skate for free when you bring a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

There will be giveaways and lots of fun!

Save the date, come and take a Winter Skate Break on Wednesday, February 21.