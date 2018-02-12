Police ID victim of fatal Central Falls shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police have identified Christian Huertas Hernandez, 22, as the victim of Sunday night’s fatal shooting on Richardson Street.

Police responded to a 911 reporting shots fired at 8 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they found Hernandez on the ground. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The detective bureau is continuing to investigate the case. Police are not releasing further information at this time as to not negatively impact the investigation.

The Central Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the police department directly at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. All calls will remain anonymous.