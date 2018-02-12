West Warwick police, firefighters to take $364,000 question to pension board

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of former police officers and firefighters, concerned about a retirement fund that was closed 50 years ago but possibly never invested or distributed, are bringing their questions to the town’s Pension Board meeting Monday night.

Documents indicate the John Hancock Annuity account, comprised of contributions from several police officers and firefighters and the town, was worth almost $364,000 in 1969.

But it dwindled to a check for just over $66,000, mailed to the pension board about a year ago with no explanation, according to board members.

That provoked retired police officer Kevin O’Connell, whose father is one of the officers who contributed to the annuity, to start asking questions. He found a 1969 pension report in his father’s possessions that stated the fund was worth $364,000 back in the day.

“It didn’t make any sense,” O’Connell said, adding that he expects a lot of retirees and town officials at Monday’s meeting. “What happened to the money?”

Town Solicitor Timothy Williamson said West Warwick “is attempting to obtain information from John Hancock” to provide evidence about the annuity and possible disbursements.

“At this time, the town has no evidence to believe that the terms and conditions of the original or modified contract(s) have not been complied with; nor have been altered in any manner,” Williamson said.

He has not responded to a question about whether or not the $66,000 check came without any additional correspondence or explanation.

Target 12 has called, emailed and contacted John Hancock Investments through Facebook, without a response.

Retired police officer Jean Tellier contributed to the annuity and wonders what the 1969 total might’ve grown to with even 4 to 5 percent compound interest over five decades.

“It’s probably 4 to 5 millions dollars,” Tellier said.

A compound interest calculator indicates Tellier isn’t far off, showing $364,000 with 5 percent interest compounded annually over 50 years would’ve grown to be just over $4 million.

Documents show the annuity was closed in 1969, when the fire and police pension system was first established.

Tellier remembers hearing the money would be added to the new pension system. But the pension report states, “John Hancock will not transfer the money” to the new pension fund.

O’Connell said there are about 20 living retirees and widows who potentially have a stake in the old account.

“They put $72,000 of their own money into that John Hancock policy [that with the town’s contribution and interest totaled $364,000 in 1969], and never derived a benefit from it,” O’Connell said. “And that’s concerning.”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.