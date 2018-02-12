What your Valentine’s Day bouquet means

Did you know your Valentine’s bouquet has meaning other than love? Jennifer Guerin from Blooming Artisan explains the meaning behind colored flowers.

Red: Strength Power Passion. Traditional symbol of love. Perfect for that one true love.

Pink: Admiration – Gentleness – Grace – Femininity. Pink is often associated with Motherhood.

Orange: Creativity Confidence Excitement. It can also communicate desire. This is the one to give to your secret crush.

Yellow: Enthusiasm Intelligence Respect. Ideal color to symbolize friendship.

Green: Balance Comfort Growth. It’s the color of life. This is well suited for anyone in your life.

Blue: Calmness Loyalty Peace.

Purple: Inspiration Imagination Sensitivity. Pantone color of the year. Pantone uses words to describe it like Mystery – Intrigue – Energy.

White: Spirituality Purity Truth. White can also represent new beginnings. Perfect for a new relationship.