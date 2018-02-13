Call 12 for Action helps RI family recover travel costs after canceled flight

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the weekend, Isabella Amado was in Chicago for a gymnastics competition. She and her dad planned to fly home Sunday, but their flight was one of hundreds of Southwest flights canceled when the airline ran low on de-icing fluid at Midway International Airport..

Isabella’s mom, Chrissy Amado, tried to re-book her family on another Southwest flight but said she encountered error messages online and a three-hour wait time on the phone.

“I couldn’t get through to anyone!” Amado told Call 12 for Action.

The family finally re-booked on another airline.

“My husband needed to get back to work and I’ve been in and out of the hospital for a few weeks, so he just really needed to get back home,” Amado said.

Southwest agreed to refund the cost of the original flights, about $280.

“When I called, they kept blaming the weather,” Amado said. “It wasn’t because of weather. It was because of the lack of de-icer.”

“I just want them to reimburse me for the amount that we paid extra,” she added.

The Amado’s new flights were $630.60, and an extra night at the hotel in Chicago was $151.45.

Call 12 for Action reached out to Southwest. Within hours, the airline contacted Amado, apologized for the inconvenience, offered to pay for the hotel room and gave her family a $300 travel voucher.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.