Cat abandoned near Warwick dumpster expected to make full recovery

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After having more than 11 pounds of matted fur removed from his body, a cat who was found frozen to a cardboard box is on the mend.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is offering a $500 reward for the conviction of the owner or owners of the severely neglected cat.

RISPCA Human Law Enforcement Officer Earl Newman said they were alerted by Warwick Animal Control that the male cat was found Feb. 2 beside a dumpster near the Bayside Apartments on Sandy Lane in Warwick.

“We were hoping that with our ability to offer a reward for information, that we’d get some more information leading to whoever left the cat outside,” Newman said Tuesday.

Newman said when they found the cat it was in significant distress.

“It was a pretty cold night, it was in the teens when he was left outside, the temperature. He was lucky that he didn’t freeze to death in the box,” he said.

According to Newman, the cat is approximately 4 or 5 years old and weighed in at 8.1 pounds once the excess fur was removed.

“It was pretty significantly matted,” Newman said. “Had a lot of debris stuck in the fur, so he was in pretty bad shape when we found him.”

The cat is also being treated for a double eye infection and some preexisting cardiac problems, Newman said.

“He is being well cared for by the Warwick Animal Hospital and is expected to fully recover,” he added.

Anyone who has information on those responsible should contact the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150 or by email at cruelty@RISPCA.com.