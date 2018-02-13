Celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ with local gifts and deals

In recent years, the day before Valentine’s Day has become known as “Galentine’s Day”! From your bestie to your mom, it’s a day to celebrate all the fab females in your life! The Rhode Show Executive Producer, Ashley Erling, shares some local deals and gift ideas to celebrate your girls.

–Whole Foods Market is offering Two Dozen Whole Trade® Roses for $24.99. Prime members save even more with a price of $19.99

–MiniLuxe Cranston is picking up the tab on your Mani when you book Mani/Pedis with your bestie. Must be booked & redeemed together by Feb 18. Use code “GALPAL” at checkout.

–M Kindred is a local jewelry company that is designed to bring power and inspire the wearer.

-Fun & whimsical local, handmade apparel from Wild World of AK

-Design your own custom message with Boston-based iSlides

–Flaunt Boutique is a go-to for anyone on your list. Featured in segment: “Little Words Project” bracelets, “Sugarfina” Gummy Bears, and “JoJo Loves You” earrings