Community members mourn Central Falls homicide victim with vigil

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens gathered on Richardson Street Monday night for a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and service of Christian Huertas Hernandez.

Huertas Hernandez, 22, was the victim of the city’s first homicide of 2018. He was shot on his way home from working at Price Rite Sunday night and later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

The vigil began at Central Falls High School, Huertas Hernandez’s alma mater, and continued nearby where he was shot in Richardson Street.

Maron Bernal, a friend of Huertas Hernandez, attended the vigil and told Eyewitness News Christian was special, “If I could just say something good about him, the best thing I could say about Christian is that he was an angel.”

In addition to friends, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said it plans to honor Huertas Hernandez in the future. He was a counselor for its summer camp and part of the basketball league.

Bernal echoed Christian’s commitment to service, “He spent his time with the community doing community hours. He was a good kid.”

The Central Falls Police Department has not yet made any arrests in the case and is asking the community for any information they have to contact the police department directly at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. All calls will remain anonymous.