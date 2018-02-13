Crews raise vessels that sank in New Bedford harbor

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A pair of vessels owned by an imprisoned fishing magnate are back above water after mysteriously sinking in New Bedford Harbor earlier this month.

The Nemesis is now floating at Leonard’s Wharf and the Dinah Jane across the way at Homer’s Wharf. They both sank on the night of Feb. 4 and it’s taken several days to get them raised.

A crane from New York was brought in to help, according to Edward C. Anthes-Washburn, executive director of the Harbor Development Commission.

“Sinking vessels, unfortunately, isn’t that uncommon,” he said. “Obviously having two was a little bit trickier and the way that they went down, they were sort of intertwined, so being careful not to cause too much damage when you’re raising one.”

The vessels are owned by Carlos Rafael, known as the “Codfather.” He’s currently behind bars, serving a roughly four-year sentence for smuggling money and evading fishing quotas.

“I think for the most part the environmental impact thanks to the first responders was pretty limited,” Anthes-Washburn added.

The U.S. Coast Guard echoed those comments and said the vessels’ sinking remains under investigation.