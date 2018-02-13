Fire marshal releases name of man killed in Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — The state fire marshal’s office has identified a man whose body was found after a fire destroyed three waterfront homes in Portsmouth last week.

Officials said Tuesday that 76-year-old Richard Kanauss died in the Feb. 7 blaze. Firefighters found his body in one of the homes after the fire was extinguished.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Firefighters from several towns and Naval Station Newport responded.

Local residents reported hearing booms during the blaze, which fire officials say was probably propane tanks exploding.