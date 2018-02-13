In search of favorite flavor, creamery makes special batch of ice cream for WWII vet

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Earl Goff loves peach ice cream. His great-granddaughter, Janessa Coburn, is well aware of that.

So when the 90-year-old World War II veteran was admitted to hospice care, Coburn took to social media to try and brighten his recovery from a bout with pneumonia.

“This is a long shot, but my great grandpa is going on hospice care and his favorite ice cream is Bliss’s Peach!!” Coburn wrote on the “Everything Attleboro” Facebook page. “It’s seasonal, and Bliss doesn’t have any stored in the back. Is there any chance anybody has a gallon stored in their freezer?”

No one seemed to have a spare carton of the ice cream, which is only made by Bliss in the summer months. So when people started saying on social media they’d buy a half gallon if Bliss made a batch in the middle of the winter, Bliss knew what they had to do.

General Manager Mike Nuttall went to his team and asked if they had the ingredients to make the summertime flavor, and sure enough, they did.

”They jumped right in,” he said. Within a week of the post, the ice cream hit store shelves. The 100 half-gallons of ice cream sold out in four hours. Nuttal said that’s in line with what they sold over three months last summer.

Both the Goff family and Bliss Brothers say they’re overwhelmed by the community support, and the media attention. The story was originally reported by the Attleboro Sun Chronicle, a color photo of Goff and his “peachy” story splashed on the front page.

On Saturday, Goff got his three half gallons delivered, complete with cones, cups and spoons. His daughter, Pam Shaw, said he hadn’t been eating much in hospice care, but that all changed when the ice cream arrived.

”I gave him one bite and he took the dish and the cup out of my hand and just started eating it,” Shaw said. Three cups later, he seemed satisfied.

Now, Goff is back at home, and he’s already eaten nearly a gallon of the ice cream. Luckily for him and others who want more of the sweet treat, Nuttall said they’re making another, double batch that will be available starting Wednesday. Shaw said they’ll be stocking up.