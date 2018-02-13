In the Kitchen: The Pagaille

Discover Newport bring us Chef Jesse James from from Le Central making Pagaille (brisket burgers) as part of the Newport Burger Bender. They are two 4-oz. brisket burgers with house bacon, Gruyere sauce (gruyere cheese, cream, porcini), Lucky’s tomatoes, Boston lettuce and house pickles on brioche.
Ingredients:
- Brioche Bun
- Aiolli
- Boston Lettuce
For the Burger:
- Brisket
- Rib cap meat
- Chuck
For the Bacon:
- Berkshire Pork Belly
- Salt
- Cracked Pepper
- Coriander
- Bay
- Molasses
- Sugar
- Garlic
- Juniper
For the Sauce:
- Shallot
- Rainbow Carrot
- Celery
- Porcini
- Heavy Cream
- Grana Padano
- Gruyere
- Fontina
Directions:
For the Burger:
- 80% brisket, chuck, etc
- 20% Rib cap fat
For the Bacon:
- Coat with rub mix, marinate 2 days
- Wipe off rub, smoke at 170 for 6 hours
For the Sauce:
- Brunoise Shallot, Rainbow Carrot, Celery, Porcini
- Saute in butter, add cream and reduce
- Grate Fontina, Gruyere, Grana, add to sauce.
- Season Salt & Pepper
Assemble:
- Grill burger rare.
- Slice and grill bacon.
- Toast bun, coat with aioli, top with boston.
- Stack burger, bacon and top with sauce and bun.
- Voila!
For more info on the Burger Bender, please go to: https://www.discovernewport.org/burger-bender/