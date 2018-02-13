In the Kitchen: The Pagaille

Discover Newport bring us Chef Jesse James from from Le Central making Pagaille (brisket burgers) as part of the Newport Burger Bender.  They are two 4-oz. brisket burgers with house bacon, Gruyere sauce (gruyere cheese, cream, porcini), Lucky’s tomatoes, Boston lettuce and house pickles on brioche.

Ingredients:

  • Brioche Bun
  • Aiolli
  • Boston Lettuce

For the Burger:

  • Brisket
  • Rib cap meat
  • Chuck

For the Bacon:

  • Berkshire Pork Belly
  • Salt
  • Cracked Pepper
  • Coriander
  • Bay
  • Molasses
  • Sugar
  • Garlic
  • Juniper

For the Sauce:

  • Shallot
  • Rainbow Carrot
  • Celery
  • Porcini
  • Heavy Cream
  • Grana Padano
  • Gruyere
  • Fontina

Directions:

For the Burger:

  1. 80% brisket, chuck, etc
  2. 20% Rib cap fat

For the Bacon:

  1. Coat with rub mix, marinate 2 days
  2. Wipe off rub, smoke at 170 for 6 hours

For the Sauce:

  1. Brunoise Shallot, Rainbow Carrot, Celery, Porcini
  2. Saute in butter, add cream and reduce
  3. Grate Fontina, Gruyere, Grana, add to sauce.
  4. Season Salt & Pepper

Assemble:

  1. Grill burger rare.
  2. Slice and grill bacon.
  3. Toast bun, coat with aioli, top with boston.
  4. Stack burger, bacon and top with sauce and bun.
  5. Voila!

 

