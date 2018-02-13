Massachusetts confirms first child death from flu this year

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say a child under 10 years old has died from the flu — the first pediatric influenza death in the state this year.

The Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it confirmed the child from Essex County died as a result of the flu. The agency did not release any other information about the child.

Officials say there were two flu-related child deaths in the state last flu season.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 63 flu-related child deaths in the U.S. this season.

The Public Health Department says 250 to 1,100 Massachusetts residents die annually from flu-related complications. Officials say most flu cases are not reported, but there have been more than 8,100 confirmed cases in the state this season.