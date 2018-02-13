New Bedford man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to serve at least 2.5 years in state prison for on drug charges.

Henry Barbosa, 40, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a Class B drug (Oxycodone) with intent to distribute-subsequent offense, according to the Bristol County Attorney’s office.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Barbosa was stopped in an Acura by a Massachusetts State Trooper in May 2013 on Route 195 in Westport. He was arrested for driving with an expired license and without a valid inspection sticker. The trooper then searched his car to find an unlabeled pill bottle with 55 Oxycodone pills inside and $7,000 in cash.

Less than a year later in February 2014, the New Bedford Police conducted an extensive investigation into the sale of Oxycodone in the city and obtained a surveillance warrant on Barbosa.

During their surveillance, police witnessed Barbosa perform a transaction in a supermarket parking lot that led to his arrest. The District Attorney’s office said Barbosa was found with 55 Percocet pills and nearly $3,000 in cash. After a further search of Barbosa’s residence, police found $12,000 in cash and a box containing bags filled with over 500 Oxycodone pills.

Along with his sentence of 2.5 years, Barbosa was also placed on probation for 2 years following his release from prison.

“This is a defendant, at the age of 40, who has made huge profits off of individuals who are addicted to opiates,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “The state prison sentence and forfeiture of his ill-gotten cash holds him accountable.”