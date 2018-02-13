Pawtucket police seek man who gave officers fake name

Related Coverage Police arrest 14 in Pawtucket drug bust

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of 14 people arrested during a drug bust last Friday was not who he claimed to be, Pawtucket police said Tuesday. Now officers are again looking for him.

Pawtucket police said the person they took into custody at the Nickerson Street address told officers his name was Austin Beaulieu. However, police said they later determined that Beaulieu was not his real name, and the suspect was actually 26-year-old Jake Medeiros.

The man who identified himself as Austin Beaulieu was originally charged with visiting a common nuisance. According to Pawtucket police, Medeiros is now wanted for obstructing a police officer, and also has an active arrest warrant out of Coventry.