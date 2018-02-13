Police: Raynham bus driver criminally charged after hitting 2 trees, leaving scene

Related Coverage Police: Raynham school bus driver hit 2 trees with students on board

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have criminally charged the bus driver who they said hit two trees and then drove off with children on board Monday.

Raynham police said Francelle Fleurine, 34, of Attleboro, was trying to turn the bus around in the area of 80 Locust Street when she struck one tree then backed into a second tree, which smashed the bus’s back window.

Police said there were at least 10 Raynham Middle School students on board at the time, though none were hurt in the collision. Police said they learned Fleurine was running late on her bus route when she hit the trees. She then dropped the remaining students off at their stops and returned to the middle school, where she was met by police.

Police cited Fleurine for leaving the scene of an accident, which is a criminal charge.

“She backed up a little bit more after the window broke, then she just kept going,” said student Kelsey Sypher, who was on the bus.

Fleurine was working for Lucini Bus Lines, which contracts with Bridgewater-Raynham Public Schools. Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District Superintendent Derek Swenson told police that Fleurine will no longer be a driver for the school system after the incident. Lucini Bus Lines said Fleurine had just completed a safety course in November on collision avoidance.

Eyewitness News obtained Fleurine’s driving record from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, which revealed she was found responsible for failing to stop for Brockton police in 2009, having her license briefly suspended in 2010 and being found responsible for more than 50 percent of an accident in 2011.

“It’s up to the school department to make sure they hire the proper people to educate bus drivers,” parent Joe McGovern said.

Eyewitness News contacted Fleurine at her home, but she did not want to share her side of the story. Her husband told Eyewitness News that she does feel bad that she didn’t call police.