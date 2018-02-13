Police sought ‘evidence of great value’ from murdered former doctor’s safety deposit box

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police seized the contents of former doctor Clive Bridgham’s safety deposit box including jewelry and other documents while investigating his murder, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News.

The affidavit, requesting a warrant to search and seize items from Bridgham’s TD Bank safety deposit box, says a detective “believes evidence of great value relating to the horrific homicide of Clive Bridgham may be contained within said TD Bank Safe Deposit Box #1” located a Barrington bank branch.

The warrant was granted, and police seized the contents in the box, which were listed as $7200 cash, assorted antique jewelry, Dr. Bridgham’s will, dated 8/6/2002, and assorted documents.

It’s unclear of what value the items are to the investigation. Police have not released a motive for the alleged murder, for which 21-year-old Owen Morris is charged.

Morris, a former patient of Bridgham’s who also filed a complaint against him with the state Department of Health, was arrested on Jan. 22. Bridgham was found dead in his Pleasant Street home on Jan. 11. Police said he was stabbed multiple times.

Police discovered the existence of the safety deposit box during their search of Bridgham’s home, according to the new affidavit. “Detectives found a red envelope labeled with “TD Bank”…on one side and “#1″ written on the other side. Contained inside the small envelope were 2 silver colored keys,” the document says.

The request to search the box, including the statement that the items could be of “great value” to the investigation was made on Jan. 31, after Morris was charged with the murder.

Morris’ attorneys are slated to hold a status conference in Superior Court on Tuesday to determine his next court date. Morris has not yet entered a plea, and his case is pending indictment.