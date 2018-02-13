Prosecutor: Man set fire to home after wife kicked him out

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after authorities say he set fire to a multifamily home where 11 people were living, three days after his estranged wife kicked him out.

A prosecutor says 35-year-old Matthew Eldredge poured gasoline outside the Brockton home and lit it on fire early Tuesday morning. He pleaded not guilty in court later in the day.

Authorities say the two homeowners, who rented a room to Eldredge and his wife, were treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital, but no one else was injured.

American Red Cross officials say they’re helping the six families who were left homeless.

A lawyer who represented Eldredge only for bail purposes Tuesday said he had no response to the allegations.