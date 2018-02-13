Rosa Parks’ home to arrive in Providence this month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The house Rosa Parks once lived in will soon be on display in Rhode Island’s capital city.

The house will be installed in the Waterfire Arts Center and will be open to the public beginning in April as part of a series of free events, according to Brown University spokesperson Gillian Kiley.

Kiley said the exhibit is the result of a months-long collaboration between Waterfire Providence and Brown’s Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.

The house has been on display in the Berlin yard of American artist Ryan Mendoza since 2016.

Before it goes on display, the house must be painstakingly reassembled, Kiley said. It was carefully taken apart to allow it to be shipped to Providence.