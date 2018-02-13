State trooper, others hurt in Mass Pike crash

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Multiple people including a Massachusetts State Police trooper were injured Tuesday morning in a crash on the Mass. Turnpike.

According to state police, the crash took place just before 11:30 a.m. near eastbound Exit 12 on I-90 in Framingham.

BREAKING #MAtraffic I-90 EB at x.12 in #Framingham, multi-veh Crash, involving MSP cruiser. ALL lanes closed at this time. Injuries reported, unknown on trooper at this point. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 13, 2018

One person suffered serious injuries and a medical helicopter was brought in to transport that person to a hospital, state police said.

The trooper’s injuries were not serious, according to a tweet from Trooper Dustin Fitch. The total number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Trooper reported to have injuries, not serious, however there are other injuries, including one with serious injuries at this scene. #MAtraffic https://t.co/Y7SWEFNfeg — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 13, 2018

The scene of the crash has since been cleared and all lanes of the highway are back open.

#MAtraffic Update: Framingham, I-90 EB at Exit 12: All lanes 90 EB now open. Scene clear. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated with the latest.