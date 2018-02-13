State trooper, others hurt in Mass Pike crash

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Multiple people including a Massachusetts State Police trooper were injured Tuesday morning in a crash on the Mass. Turnpike.
According to state police, the crash took place just before 11:30 a.m. near eastbound Exit 12 on I-90 in Framingham.
One person suffered serious injuries and a medical helicopter was brought in to transport that person to a hospital, state police said.
The trooper’s injuries were not serious, according to a tweet from Trooper Dustin Fitch. The total number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
The scene of the crash has since been cleared and all lanes of the highway are back open.
This story is developing and will be updated with the latest.