The Mello Group simplifies the home buying process

Jennifer Mello of The Mello Group stopped by ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning to talk about their upcoming FREE Home Building Seminar at their office located at 23 Circle Drive in Seekonk. Taking place on February 22nd from 6-7pm, the seminar will focus on multiple topics and will be most valuable to anyone eager to learn about the process.

Topics to be covered include:

– New construction financing process

– How to choose your builder

– How to choose your location

– Should you search for builder or location first?

– What goes first listing your existing residence or searching for new construction?

– How long does the process take?

– How much do people typically spend in upgrade beyond the builder’s base specifications

For more information, visit http://www.mellogroup.com

