PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The ramp from I-95 North to Route 6 West is closed following a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place around 1:45 p.m. at Exit 22B.

Rhode Island State Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

#RITraffic Alert: Ramp to Route 6 West from I-95 North in downtown PVD is closed due to tractor-truck rollover. Seek alternate routes. Memorial Boulevard ramp is open. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) February 13, 2018

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information.