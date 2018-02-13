URI basketball fans participate in teddy bear toss for sick children

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of teddy bears flooded the basketball court in the Ryan Center Tuesday as fans of the University of Rhode Island (URI) men’s basketball team threw them as a donation to children in the hospital.

Rhode Island Department of Athletics and South Country Radiation partnered up to hold the first-ever “teddy bear toss” to happen at a URI men’s basketball game.

Thank you @RhodyMBB fans who participated in the Teddy Bear toss sponsored by SC Radiation benefiting the children on the behavioral health unit at @HasbroChildrens ! pic.twitter.com/dWlNnSqRQY — Thorr Bjorn (@thorrbjorn) February 14, 2018

Fans were told prior to the game to bring new teddy bears so they could toss them onto the court at halftime. The teddy bears will be donated to children being treated at the Behavioral Health Unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“Without question, the support and generosity of our corporate partners adds a tremendous value to athletics programming through philanthropic efforts like what South County Radiation has chosen to do to benefit these children,” General Manager for Learfield’s Rhody Sports Properties and URI’s multimedia rights holder Devin Berg said. “Our hope is that fans will really embrace this opportunity to give back. We look forward to generating huge bins of teddy bears that Hasbro Children’s Hospital can use to help brighten up some faces.”