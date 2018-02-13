URI named in top 10 safest campuses in U.S.

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The National Council for Home Safety and Security recently named the University of Rhode Island in their list of Safest College Campuses.

URI beat out Bridgewater State University to make number 4 on the list.

The top five colleges were:

Brigham Young University-Idaho (Rexburg, Idaho) Oakland University (Rochester, Michigan) Northern Kentucky University (Highland Heights, Kentucky) University of Rhode Island (Kingston, Rhode Island) Bridgewater State University (Bridgewater, Massachusetts)

Factors including the FBI’s Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey from the Department of Education were used to determine the ranking.

Universities missing large amounts of data or those with enrollment below 10,000 students were excluded from the list. Only accredited universities offering 4-year degree programs were included.