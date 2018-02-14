Centracchio discusses what it’s like at Korean DMZ

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As athletes from all over the world compete in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, about 40 miles to the north lies a dangerous area along the border of North and South Korea patrolled by armed soldiers from both countries.

Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio has been to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and in the above video discusses what it’s like there, along with cybersecurity at the Winter Games.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.