Coast Guard rescues 4 after boat sinks off of Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard rescued four people from a sinking fishing boat 18 miles off south of Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday evening.

Coast Guard officials said the captain of the Sea Star radioed the Coast Guard around 6:20 p.m. reporting the boat was taking on water and confirming that the crew was wearing immersion suits.

According to Coast Guard officials, when a helicopter arrived on scene they determined the boat could not be saved. Officials said they ordered the fishermen into the water and deployed a rescue swimmer to airlift the crew to safety.

#VIDEO @USCG Air Station Cape Cod aircrew rescues 4 from sinking boat 18 miles south of Martha's Vineyard. Crew of F/V Sea Star reported in good health. https://t.co/rN3KYp7lSE #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 15, 2018

The four fishermen were brought to the Air Station Cape Cod where officials said they were evaluated and reported to be in good health.

“The most important things the crew did was activate their EPIRB and don their immersion suits,” Scott Backholm, command duty officer at Sector Southeastern New England said. “The EPIRB activation allowed us to get their exact location and arrive as quickly as possible, and the suits kept them protected from the cold water.”

Officials said the water temperature was 37 degrees, the seas were five feet and the winds were 20-25 knots.

According to Coast Guard officials, the boat sank and a safety marine bulletin was issued so nearby mariners could avoid the area due to a debris hazard.