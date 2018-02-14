Firefighter rushed to hospital from Burrillville fire scene

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — One firefighter was hurt while responding to a fire at a Burrillville home.

Flames broke out in the Hill Road home around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters on scene said it was a small chimney fire.

CPR was performed on the firefighter before he was taken to Landmark Medical Center, according to an assistant chief. The nature and extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

The assistant chief said the injured firefighter is a male who’s been with the Pascoag Fire Department for more than 40 years.

