For decades, sisters share sweet Valentine’s Day tradition

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Valentine’s Day is often associated with couples. But, for two sisters, it’s a day where they show their love for each other.

Connie Brown lives in Middletown and her sister Barbara in Maryland.

The two have been sending the same Valentine’s Day card back and forth to each other for 64 years.

The tradition started in 1954 when the women were teenagers and it has continued through the years.

The sisters write little notes in the card – which by now is pretty full, not only with writing – but also memories and lots of love.