Former Patriot Troy Brown pens new book

Three-time Super Bowl Champion and Patriots Hall of Famer, Troy Brown, has teamed up once again with ESPN‘s Mike Reiss to write another book, Patriot Pride. Brown and Reiss invite fans to attend their February 15th event at Bar Louie at Patriot Place from 6:30-8:30pm. Tickets are $50 and each guest will receive a copy of Patriot Pride, a free Narragansett beer, and the opportunity to chat with Brown and Reiss about their time with the Patriots both on and off the field.



A limited number of tickets are available at: tb80.net