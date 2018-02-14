Gordon Fox’s sentence officially expires today

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island House Speaker Gordon Fox’s sentence officially expires Wednesday.

The now 56-year-old returned to Rhode Island in August after serving more than two years in Canaan federal prison in Waymart, Pennsylvania. He has been finishing out his sentence at a halfway house in Pawtucket.

In 2015 Fox pleaded guilty to accepting bribes while acting as vice-chairman of the Providence Board of Licenses. Charges included accepting $52,500 in bribes from the owners of Thayer Street restaurant Shark Bar and Grille in exchange for assistance in obtaining a liquor license in 2008.

Fox also confessed to utilizing more than $100,000 from his campaign accounts for personal use.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor and track Fox’s release.