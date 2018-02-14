Gronkowski family visits Hasbro Children’s Hospital, makes donation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with some of his family members, visited Hasbro Children’s Hospital patients Tuesday to present a $25,000 check from the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

The Gronkowski family’s visit was part of a daylong journey to children’s hospitals across New England, during which they also made donations in Massachusetts and Maine.

According to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, prior to the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl, Gronkowski sold t-shirts and held online raffles to give fans a chance to win tickets to the games. The proceeds from those raffles went towards donations to the three hospitals: Hasbro, Boston Children’s Hospital and Barbara Bush and Children’s Hospital.

“There is no question that today is a day our patients and their families will never forget,” said Margaret Van Bree, president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “We could not be more thankful to Rob and the entire Gronkowski family, not only for their incredible generosity and commitment to kids, but also for the gift of their time.”

Gronkowski and his brothers spent time on the hospital’s fifth floor and in the family room on the sixth floor, where they colored with patients, posed for photos and signed autographs.

Hasbro said Gronkowski even signed a jersey for Jonathan Mastriano, 14, after the boy said he wore it while watching the Super Bowl from his hospital room.

“My family and I were happy to support Rhode Island’s Hasbro Children’s Hospital,” Gronkowski said. “We had a great time yesterday meeting both the children and staff, especially making Valentine’s Day cards.”