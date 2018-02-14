In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Halibut

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Chef Nick Rabar joins us from Avenue N, making Pan Seared Halibut with Red Beet Risotto.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Halibut Filet, 8oz
  • 1 cup Aborio Rice
  • 4 cups Chicken Broth
  • 1 Beet, roasted, peeled and diced
  • 2 tablespoons Onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Butter
  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

  1. In a small sauce pot, bring stock to a boil then reduce to a simmer.
  2. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add half the olive oil and onion.
  3. Sauté until softened then add rice to gently toast.
  4. Add 1/3 stock and reduce, then add another 1/3 and reduce, then the final 1/3 and reduce, stirring occasionally.
  5. Rice should be cooked and still wet.
  6. Remove from heat and add butter, pinch of salt and Parmesan. Keep covered.
  7. Lightly season fish with kosher salt.
  8. At the same time, in a sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and place halibut top side down in the pan.
  9. Sear over medium heat until cooked through.
  10. Serve with risotto.