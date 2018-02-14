In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Halibut

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Chef Nick Rabar joins us from Avenue N, making Pan Seared Halibut with Red Beet Risotto.
Ingredients:
- 1 Halibut Filet, 8oz
- 1 cup Aborio Rice
- 4 cups Chicken Broth
- 1 Beet, roasted, peeled and diced
- 2 tablespoons Onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon Parmesan Cheese
- 1 tablespoon Butter
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- In a small sauce pot, bring stock to a boil then reduce to a simmer.
- In a sauté pan over medium heat, add half the olive oil and onion.
- Sauté until softened then add rice to gently toast.
- Add 1/3 stock and reduce, then add another 1/3 and reduce, then the final 1/3 and reduce, stirring occasionally.
- Rice should be cooked and still wet.
- Remove from heat and add butter, pinch of salt and Parmesan. Keep covered.
- Lightly season fish with kosher salt.
- At the same time, in a sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and place halibut top side down in the pan.
- Sear over medium heat until cooked through.
- Serve with risotto.