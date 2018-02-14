Rescue a Pet: Snoopy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Snoopy.

Snoopy is a very sweet and calm long-haired cat. The shelter says she is around 12 years old and has lived with other cats before. She would do best in a home with older children.

Snoopy is in need of a dental cleaning and is a recipient of Betsy’s Fund, which collects donations for animals in need of medical attention. Click here to make a donation »

If you’d like to meet Snoopy or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.