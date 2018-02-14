RI, Mass. hotels earn spots on list of most romantic hotels

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, especially in New England.

This year, several New England hotels made TripAdvisor’s list of most romantic hotels in the country, including an often celebrated location in Newport.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk came in at number 23.

A Massachusetts destination made the list as well, even cracking the top five.

The Chatham Inn on Main Street in Chatham was named number 21 and the Lands’ End Inn in Provincetown was honored at number three.

The top five most romantic hotels were:

Belamere Suites, Perrysburg, OH Desert Riviera, Palm Springs, CA Lands’ End Inn, Provincetown, MA The Kehoe House, Savannah, GA The Inn Above Oak Creek, Sedona, AZ