Dating Coach Neely Steinberg stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Valentine’s Day to share some tips for finding love with online dating. Some of her tips include:
- Mindset: Start off with the right mindset. We can talk about your challenges using dating apps, and why positive mindset going in to anything new is crucial.
- Choose your site(s): How to choose the site(s) that are right for you. We can chat about your luck or lack thereof using apps, so now the switch to Match.
- Photos (a few points):
o How many
o What types of photos are best; what to avoid.
- Written portion:
o Suggestions on how to write a great About Me section.
- Sending messages
o Suggestions on how to send great messages to matches.